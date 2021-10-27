ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 837 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.