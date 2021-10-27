Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. 10,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,327. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

