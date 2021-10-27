Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 340,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,051. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

