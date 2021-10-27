Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 932,212 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £32.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.64.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

