PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.40

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 313310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.