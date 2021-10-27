PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

