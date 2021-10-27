Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Square worth $60,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.