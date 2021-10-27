Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 96,556 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,556 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of The Allstate worth $41,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.