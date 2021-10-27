Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $44,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $39,475,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after buying an additional 447,952 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

