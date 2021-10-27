Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,609 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $45,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.29.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

