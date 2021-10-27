Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €102.50 ($120.59) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.95. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 51.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

