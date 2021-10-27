PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Hits $5.07 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.07 million and $449,327.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00208612 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00099006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

