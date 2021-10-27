Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305,823 shares during the period. Purple Innovation comprises about 19.3% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 12.33% of Purple Innovation worth $217,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 987,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,495. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.