Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,335,567 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $60,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

ON stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

