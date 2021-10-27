Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,310 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $136,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $791.23 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.15. The firm has a market cap of $324.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

