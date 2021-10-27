Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 3.86% of Vontier worth $212,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

