Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,991 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Ceridian HCM worth $70,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

