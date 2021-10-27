Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 21,913 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $177,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.13.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,544.66 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,192.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,597.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30,893.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

