Putnam Investments LLC Sells 109,711 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,711 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $91,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

