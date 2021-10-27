Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hydro One Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on H. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.23.

Hydro One stock opened at C$29.81 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The stock has a market cap of C$17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

