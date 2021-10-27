Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Raised by Analyst

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $714.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.