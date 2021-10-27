Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Boosted by KeyCorp

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

