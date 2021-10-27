Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. Cut by B. Riley (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TRIN stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

