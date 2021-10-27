Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Barrington Research

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.85. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after buying an additional 393,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

