Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Hershey Company Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hershey in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

HSY opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.15.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

