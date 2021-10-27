Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Issued By KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

