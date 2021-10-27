Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Crocs stock opened at $154.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

