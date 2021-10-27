Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,851 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

