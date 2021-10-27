Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raised by Analyst

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

