Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

QABSY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

