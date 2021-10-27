QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 11,516,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958,544. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 12.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $4,362,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,507 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,532 in the last 90 days.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

