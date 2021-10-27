Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstService by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstService by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FirstService by 15.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

