Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 4,902 DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,578,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,015,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.