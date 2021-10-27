Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $263,000 Stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Gamida Cell worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gamida Cell by 72.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

