Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $270,000 Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 65.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 214,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

