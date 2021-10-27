Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JOANN were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $4,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on JOAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

