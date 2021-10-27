Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $250,000 in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Orion Acquisition by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 155,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of OHPAU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

