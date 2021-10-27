Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $275,000 in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

