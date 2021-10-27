Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.