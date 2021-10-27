Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,184 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 617,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

