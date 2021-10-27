Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $245,000 Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.