Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OHPAU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.