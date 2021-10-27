Qubitica (QBIT) Market Cap Reaches $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.10 or 0.00494078 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01020299 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

