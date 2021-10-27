Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Short Interest Update

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a growth of 444.1% from the September 30th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,482. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

