QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.57 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

