Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Up 7.7%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48. 516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 141,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research firms have commented on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

