Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.78.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.