Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,214 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Rambus worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

