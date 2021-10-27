Rattler Midstream LP Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RTLR. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

