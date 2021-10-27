Raydium Price Reaches $9.49 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $700.92 million and $196.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00016093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00093899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,975.80 or 0.99959770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.91 or 0.06740578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,820,379 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.